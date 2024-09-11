The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT is already jam-packed.

Coming out of the September 10 episode of WWE NXT, multiple matches and segments were announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the September 17 edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. are the following matches and segments:

* Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jane

* Tyreese Haliburton To Appear

* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary

* Ethan Page, Trick Williams Contract Signing For 10/1 Title Match

* CM Punk To Make Special Announcement

