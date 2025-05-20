– NBA star Tyrese Haliburton is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. After highlights are shown of Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson’s segment from last year on SmackDown, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee talk on commentary about both men’s teams advancing to the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals over the weekend. Triple H’s tweet about them today is shown, and then a segment featuring Haliburton is announced for later in the show.

UPDATE: WATCH: NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Makes ‘Massive Announcement’ On WWE Raw (Video)

Massive announcement from Tyrese Haliburton coming later tonight… 👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iAKNXVCG2x — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2025

– For those who missed it, there was a little “Easter Egg” in the Superstar arrivals portion of WWE Raw at the very start of the show. While The Judgment Day were shown walking together, the group passed by a production truck with Eddie Guerrero on it. Dominik Mysterio can be seen in the back pointing to Uncle Eddie on the truck. The Rock was shown on a production truck as Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman were making their way into the building.

– The official WWE Vault YouTube channel continues to churn out excellent content. On Monday, the channel released a video dubbed, “Awesome Andre The Giant Footage Found In The WWE Vault.”