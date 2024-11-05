The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will be taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and NBA star Tyrese Haliburton is teasing an appearance.

The event will take place on February 1, when Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will be facing off against the Atlanta Hawks about a mile down the road. The game kicks off at 5:00 PM EST that day, which would give Haliburton time to make it shortly after the game.

When asked by Landon Buford about a potential appearance, Haliburton stated,

“I can’t tell you everything, but you might see me at the Rumble.”

Haliburton has previously appeared on episodes of WWE SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes was a recent guest on “The Flagrant” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including the “We Want Cody” movement when The Rock came in and said he’d be the one who’d be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

During the podcast, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion opined on The Rock trying to take his spot. He said,

“In his defense, I think Rock has become so busy, his output is incredible. I don’t think he knew so much about the current landscape. He knows the company backward and forwards; the show is called SmackDown because he said that word. He set the table for everybody, but I don’t think he was always keeping an eye on the table. I think over the course of that week, and I could be wrong, I’m so glad that he did see ‘Okay, it’s bigger.'”

When asked if he has any “beef” with The Rock, Cody said, “No, just when a situation like that happens and it’s very real, the fans have made a choice. It’s very real. I think there is a lingering tension, perhaps.”

He added, “I universally love him. I grew up a Rock fan. We have yet to debrief on WrestleMania and what happened. I bet his story is a little different. Maybe some bad advice came or maybe he didn’t get good knowledge of, ‘Here is the current layout and who is sitting at that table.’ I’d love that, if one day we could have this debrief. I never want to do anything in secret or behind the scenes. Truth is, when that happened, you start thinking, ‘What if I told such and such this story.’ No, you can’t. I got very defensive.”