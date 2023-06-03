Tyrus and Chris Adonis are ready to dominate the NWA Crockett Cup tournament.

The unlikely duo spoke with WrestleZone to hype up this weekend’s two-day event, which takes place from Winston-Salem North Carolina. The world champ begins by saying that he’s known Adonis for a long time and their chemistry together will bode well for them in the tournament.

A little bit of luck and timing is everything. Chemistry wins championships, and I guess that’s going to be our biggest challenge at the [Crockett] Cup. We’ve only tagged one time, so obviously we have to deal with that but [we are] arguably the two most dominant men in NWA right now, so we should be able to figure it out. The good news is that personally, we’ve known each other for decades.

Adonis agrees that working with Tyrus should be easy since their strengths compliment each other in and outside of the ring.

Our strengths compliment each other as well, you know what I mean? Between [Tyrus] and myself, there’s not too much parody as far as our skills and whatnot. We’re going to be able to play off each other well. Yeah, we don’t have a lot of in-ring chemistry or matches together, but then again we’ve known each other for a long time.

The full card for this weekend’s Crockett Cup tournament can be found here.