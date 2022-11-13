Last night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view from New Orleans saw a shocking finish to the main event, as Tyrus was crowned the promotion’s new world champion after defeating Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a triple-threat showdown.

Today…Tyrus took to Twitter to comment on his marquee achievement, where he states that his focus on training, as well as some key sacrifices, helped him become a world champion. The champ reminds fans that he also has a New York Times bestseller and is involved in a popular talk-show panel on Fox News.

His full tweet reads, “The the training the focus, the sacrifice… training alone …. Living in the gym not living the the Fridge… film-study being prepared on a daily basis on a high level #Newyorktimesbestseller #1 late night show @Gutfeldfox and now NEW @nwa world heavyweight champion #tyrussmash.”