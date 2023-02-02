Tyrus is a longtime veteran of the wrestling industry and has worked under a variety of promoters in his career.

The NWA World Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with MuscleManMalcom, where he compared the minds of Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter, and his current boss, Billy Corgan. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Compares Dixie Carter, Billy Corgan, and Vince McMahon:

Dixie and Billy, I would say, were similar to where they generally care about the card. Vince McMahon, he’s the boss. Billy Corgan is the boss, and both of them have achieved greatness at high levels. I mean Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins. He’s a recording artist phenom. They both have great creative minds, and Billy is always throwing stuff against the wall.

Says Corgan and McMahon let him control his own destiny:

The one thing that they both do, in my time with Vince McMahon and my time right now with Billy, is they both say, ‘What do you got?’ To me, it’s one of those things where it’s like a noose because if you [fail] ‘Well, it was your idea,’ so they put it on me. Get over or don’t. I like that. I like being in control of my own destiny.

