The pro-wrestling world was shocked this past weekend as Tyrus captured the NWA world’s heavyweight championship at Hard Times 3, where he defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in the show’s main event.

The former WWE star’s victory was not well received by analysts and fans, many who voiced their displeasure online. This didn’t stop the champ from enjoying his major triumph, and has even fired back at his critics in a new Tweet reminding everyone that on top of holding a world title he is a New York Times best-selling author and a member of one of the most watched programs on Fox News.

Tyrus writes, “I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate builds my self esteem! Gives me focus! makes me strong! I’ll keep winning y’all keep watching the New York Times bestselling author #1 late night show and New @nwa world heavyweight champion.”

