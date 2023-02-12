NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV.

The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with his finisher. Post-match, Tyrus and Bully Ray exchanged words. Tyrus said he would face him anytime, anywhere.

Tyrus became the champion when he beat Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way match at Hard Times 3 last November.

Check out the NWA Nuff Said coverage here.