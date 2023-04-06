NWA World Champion Tyrus recently appeared on a Fox News Digital interview to promote this week’s 312 pay-per-view, where he will be defending the title against Chris Adonis.

During his chat, Tyrus spoke about a potential return to WWE, an idea he doesn’t think is entirely out of the question even if it’s just a one-off.

It’s one of those things where, like, I think because I started there (WWE), it would be nice to go back and say goodbye. But as far as a long-term run or anything like that, no, I’m not interested in that anymore. I’ll probably finish my career in the NWA, but it would be nice to come back and have a one-off or just say goodbye to the fans. Where I started in the WWE is a big part of my success and, again, like I said, a lot of it has to do with scheduling.

The champ adds that he will finish his in-ring career with NWA, and is prepared to stay busy with his schedule with Fox.

I’m pretty busy with Fox and there are no part-time jobs in the WWE. I’ll cross that bridge when I get there. I was with WWE on two different occasions, and on the second occasion, I did a lot of great things and really proud (about) that. So, if I never went back, no sweat. If I did, it’d be a nice close to a chapter and to move on. But my future is with the NWA for the time being, and I can’t really see that changing.

The full card for NWA 312 can be found here.