Tyrus recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about his Funkasaurus character and how The Undertaker reacted to it before his debut. Here is what the former Brodus Clay had to say:

“Taker never liked it. Taker’s advice to me was, he came up to me. He was like ‘Fall’. [I’m like] ‘What?’ He’s like ‘When you go out there, you debut tonight, fall. You fall on the stage; they’ll scrap the whole thing and you can get back [to being a monster].’ I just loved that. When I said ‘Would you fall?’, he said ‘No’”

Quotes via SEScoops