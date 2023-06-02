Tyrus is ready to be a fighting champion.

The NWA star and current world title holder appeared on MuscleManMalcolm to discuss this very topic, stating that his challenge extends to competitors who don’t even wrestle for the NWA.

I don’t care who you are, you get a title shot. Adonis went on Chris Van Vliet’s show, they talked about a title shot, I said, ‘Come get it.’ We’re taking on all comers, it doesn’t even have to be NWA.

One man Tyrus knows would be a suitable challenger is current AEW star Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes, we know the history, lawyers talk, let’s make it happen. That’s something everyone would want to see. We like to see the lineage. He knows how close I was to Dusty and his relationship with his father, we all got a chance to see that biography and those of us who have had the privilege of being around them, knows how much they care about each other. It would be an emotional match and a special individual watching. That’s there.

Speaking of AEW stars, Tyrus called out former three-time world champion Jon Moxley before reiterating his point that anyone can step up to him.

I don’t care who you are. (Jon) Moxley. Anybody. That’s the beauty of NWA, we’ll make it happen. I defended my title in Mexico. We’ll go where we need to be to handle business.

NWA President Billy Corgan recently defended Tyrus as his company’s champion and claimed that if fans don’t want to watch him they don’t like pro wrestling. You can read those comments here. Check out the champ’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)