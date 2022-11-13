Tyrus is your new NWA world Heavyweight Champion.

The Funkasaurus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple-threat matchup at this evening’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, which took place from Tyrus’ hometown of New Orleans. The big man hit Murdoch with a Tongan Death Grip chokeslam to secure the victory, and give him his first world title reign as a wrestler.

Tyrus earned this world title opportunity by cashing-in his NWA Television Championship after a massive win streak on Powerrr.

Full results to tonight’s Hard Times can be found here.