Boxing superstar Tyson Fury recently appeared on Boxing Central to discuss his love of pro-wrestling, which also saw the Gypsy King discuss a potential matchup against Logan and Jake Paul, and him teaming up with his father, John Fury. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he looks forward to returning to WWE:

“Wrestling, here we come! WWE, I can’t wait. Smash a chair on somebody’s head.”

On a potential matchup against the Paul brothers where he would team with his father:

“Yeah, sounds good, let’s do it!”

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)