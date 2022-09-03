Tyson Fury is open to a more permanent WWE run down the line as he appeared at Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event.

The boxer knocked out Austin Theory before he could cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the bout between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Tyson shook the hand of Reigns after the match, then sang songs with McIntyre.

Fury previously wrestled Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019. At the post-event press conference, Fury was asked about potentially being a full-time WWE competitor:

“At the moment, I’m a heavyweight world champion and I have plenty of fights that I have to take in the next few years, but I really have a passion for WWE, as you saw me at Crown Jewel and here and a couple of other events. Never say never, let’s just say, Triple H is here and I’d definitely be open to it in the future for sure,” the previously-retired Fury said, noting that he’s set to announce a fight within the next week.

Triple H further commented on the matter:

“When Tyson Fury does finish his work inside the boxing ring, probably the entire time as the world heavyweight champion, retiring undefeated, but when he does that, the door is always open for him here, we’d love to do business with him. We enjoy what we get to do with him now. Having him, and his family here is our pleasure. I know they mess with each other, I saw the look between him and Roman Reigns tonight, when the time comes and Tyson Fury and I have that conversation, I can guarantee you this, we’re gonna have to build some bigger stadiums, somewhere, to hold that event.”

Quotes via Fightful