Boxing superstar and two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury recently spoke with Give Me Sport about his upcoming fight, where he was asked whether or not he would be making a return to WWE.

The Gypsy King states:

One million percent, you will see me in the WWE again. One million percent.

Fury’s last WWE appearance was his debut at the 2019 Crown Jewel event, where he defeated Braun Strowman by countout after knocking him out with a right haymaker. The following SmackDown Fury would team up with the Monster Among Men for a segment against The B-Team. He has not been back since.

Full interview with Fury can be found here.