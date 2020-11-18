Pro boxing champion and WWE celebrity Superstar Tyson Fury took to Twitter this week with a video to honor The Undertaker and his career, as seen below.

“Showing my utmost respect to The @undertaker on his 30th Anniversary in the @WWE. Sporting this Phenom inspired, custom @Claudio_Lugli outfit and Championship title. I will be tuning in to watch your Final Farewell this Sunday at Survivor Series. Thank You Taker #Undertaker30,” Fury wrote.

Taker responded to Fury and said he can’t wait to watch him fight in the future.

“Massive respect…thanks Champ. Keep doing what you’re doing and stay healthy. Watched your inspiring journey for a long time and cant wait to see you fight in person in the future! [right-facing fist emoji] [flexed biceps emoji],” Taker wrote back.

You can see their full tweets below:

