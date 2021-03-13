Undefeated boxing superstar Tyson Fury was a recent guest on the Behind the Gloves program to discuss all aspects of his career, including his huge victory over Deontay Wilder back in 2020 that crowned him WBC champion.

During the interview the Gypsy King also revealed that he had more WWE appearances scheduled since his big title win, but those commitments were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak that drastically altered the promotion’s plans. Fury adds that he was set for a huge pay per view showdown with former WWE champion Drew McIntyre, a match that would have taken place in the U.K.

I was supposed to go to SummerSlam last year and I was supposed to go to WrestleMania last year, and I was also supposed to fight Drew McIntyre in a pay-per-view event in the UK, but none of that happened thanks to COVID.

Check out Fury’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)