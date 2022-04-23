The Gypsy King stands tall.

Today boxing superstar and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury held his final fight against Interim champion Dillian Whyte from Wembley Stadium in London, where he picked up a victory by knockout in the sixth round.

Prior to the fight Fury shared a video of WWE power couple Stephanie McMahon and Triple H wishing him well in his retirement fight, with many assuming that another stint in WWE may be in the champ’s future. He writes, “Shout out to the @wwe for the continued support of the Gypsy King @TripleH and @StephMcMahon! Let’s get a Wrestlemania right here in England.”

Shout out to the @wwe for the continued support of the Gypsy King 👑🥊 @TripleH and @StephMcMahon! Let’s get a Wrestlemania right here in 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/LLcdLBTlGp — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 23, 2022

Absolute scenes as @Tyson_Fury celebrates a knockout win over Dillian Whyte! 👑#FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/ZI0uGo9z8a — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

WWE did recently announce they will be running Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in September, their first major event in the United Kingdom in 30 years. Will the Gypsy King be invovled?

Stay tuned.