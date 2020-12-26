Tyson Kidd was interviewed by the DropKick podcast this week to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE agent noted that he’s been trying to get Davey Boy Smith Jr. to make a WWE return. He’s currently a free agent.

“Man I’ve been trying to convince him to come back for a very long time and I’ve never left. I’m waiting on this guy to come back. He’s funny, he’s interesting. He’s always been this way his whole life and then you know it’s all the credit to him. He kind of always and I mean this in a positive way marches to the beat of his own drum and he kind of does his own thing. He’s not easily swayed, Which I really like about him. It’s not like I just talked to him one day and I’m like hey man come back here and then he goes okay and then just like you know comes back and then a month later he’s unhappy. He weighs everything out and he puts a lot of thought into everything he does and I know obviously how the world has changed these last nine months has affected him, in terms of he just hasn’t been wrestling very often. Not until the last bit he had a couple matches finally but he’s supposed to go to Japan and stuff and those plans got altered.

So where he ends up honestly at this moment I don’t know. I recorded a thing for who knows when this will come out but I recorded wwe icons on the WWE Network for Davey Boy. They asked me about Harry and I said hopefully when this comes out he’s back here.”