WWE Producer and former WWE Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd recently appeared on The DropKick Podcast and said he’s thought about opening his own pro wrestling school with wife Natalya.

Kidd has been out of action since suffering a career-ending neck injury in 2015, but there were some rumors earlier this year on a potential ring return after footage came out that had Kidd working out in a ring. While he had no plans to return to action, the footage was from a ring that he and Natalya have for training. It was also revealed that they’ve worked with various WWE Superstars and non-WWE talents, helping them in the ring. Kidd was asked by a DropKick Podcast listener if he sees himself opening up a wrestling school with Natalya in the future.

“It’s definitely something I put a lot of thought into,” Kidd said, according to a quote from the show. “And I continue to put a lot of thought into. I think eventually I would wanna say that my answer would be, yeah eventually I will open up a wrestling school. Obviously you know the timing is a little weird in terms of just the world being in a weird place.”

As noted earlier at this link, Kidd also appeared on the podcast and talked about trying to get Davey Boy Smith Jr. to sign with WWE.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.