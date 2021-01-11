WWE producer and former in-ring competitor Tyson Kidd of the legendary Hart family was a recent guest on the Angle Podcast to give his retelling of the infamous Montreal Screwjob. Hear what he had to say below.

Says he still doesn’t understand everything and how he has a good relationship with Bret:

I understood a part of it at the time, I understood the betrayal of it. I understood certain things and as I’ve gotten older I have a pretty good relationship with Bret. So I’ve gotten to understand a lot. I wouldn’t say I understand everything because I don’t, but I understand a lot of the details about that show, and about that match, and about that decision.

Gives a retelling from his perspective:

I remember watching on pay-per-view at Harry’s house with his Mom. You know, the family was over. And, it’s funny because instantly we all know, we don’t know exactly what’s up but we see a Sharpshooter. Bret’s in a Sharpshooter, the bell rings, Shawn’s the champion, the pay-per-view ends very quickly. And you see Vince is out there and it’s one of the first times he’s out there like that, not on commentary…At first we didn’t really think anything of it so much, until Davey called home. And said, like ‘That was not supposed to happen at all’. He talked about the fight after and he just said that, I believe Davey and Owen were supposed to run out as part of the finish and that obviously doesn’t happen. So, obviously they’re [there] live, and we’ve seen footage now so you can see all the chaos that’s kind of going on. But, at home, I think we were getting ready to go over to Sunday dinner so we didn’t really know what exactly had happened.

