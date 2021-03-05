TJ Wilson joined independent talent Jeremy Prophet on his ‘Jofo In The Ring’ show.

During their conversation, he talked about Ricochet’s run on the main roster, which has been criticized due to the booking by WWE.

“He’s so talented, it’s literally, I mean, hopefully we look back on this and I’m right but he’s literally the epitome of ‘next Monday might be his Monday’. He might show up next Monday and Ricochet’s the guy, because he looks great, he works great, he has a great attitude. I really enjoy being around him, he’s very talented. Next Monday might be his Monday man.”