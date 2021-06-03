During his appearance on WINCLY, Tyson Kidd spoke on how a wave of releases happened when he first joined the company, and how it molded his perspective on releases as a whole. Here’s what he had to say:

I remember instantly when I first came down to Deep South. I remember one of the guys saying ‘I heard there were cuts after WrestleMania. Are you worried about getting cut?’ And I was like, ‘Bro, I got here a day ago. I don’t think I moved all the way down from Canada to get fired in a week. I hope. Unless I did something really, really wrong.’ So, it is funny. You just kind of see that paranoia, especially at that time, and I learned really quick to just enjoy this for what it is. Because you don’t know what is going to happen.

Credit: WINCLY.