During his appearance on WINCLY, Tyson Kidd recalled his first callup to be a part of the ECW and how he almost blew it. Here’s what he had to say:

[Billy] Kidman came back from the road on a Wednesday, and he told me ‘Hey, your name got brought up during the meeting. They’re thinking of debuting you on ECW next week with Nattie as your manager. Well, then walks in Arn Anderson and Fit Finlay, and now we have to do matches in front of two of the main producers. I wrestled somebody, and right away Arn and Fit both hated the match the second it was over. They had a lot of critique for it and weren’t that happy with it. And in my mind, I had blown it. It was over. I was supposed to get called up next week, but this report is going to say ‘No, don’t do it. This guy is terrible.’ I get a phone call that day from an ECW writer, and I get called up that next week anyway.

I ended up having a great relationship with both Fit and Arn. As a talent and a producer, I have learned so much from both of them. It is just funny, your mind will play games on you and tricks on you. So it is easy to get in your own head, especially when you are in developmental.