In a new interview with the Dropkick Podcast, TJ Wilson, formerly known as Tyson Kidd, compared Triple H’s recent retirement to his own.

Triple H had to retire from in-ring action as he had heart surgery last year. Wilson suffered a severe spinal cord injury when taking The Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe that ended his in-ring career.

“Yeah, I mean obviously it’s a similar situation to me where it was taken out of his hands. He didn’t have a say with his heart condition. It was forced upon him. While it’s still so new to him, I haven’t spoken with him. Even if he’s having a hard time now, it’s something that he might look back on in a few years and be like ‘Well, in a weird way it’s okay this happened because the decision is made for you.’ I’ve seen people not be happy with these decisions and it eats at them. I wrestled him a couple of times, had a couple of matches against DX. It was always a great experience wrestling him and competing with him. He’s the guy who was behind all of my NXT stuff. NXT was his thing, if he didn’t want me there he could have easily said no.”

