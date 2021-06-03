During his appearance on WINCLY, Tyson Kidd spoke on how much more of a focus there is on the in-ring product now. Here’s what he had to say:

I think that is what it has become more than anything else, which is a love for this, a love for wrestling. I think that is maybe what has shifted the most. Now, there seems to be a lot more focus on in-ring ability within the locker room, and everyone trying to get better. And I think, obviously I can’t speak for the generations before where I wasn’t in the locker room, but I think now more than ever, that people are willing to help everybody else out.

For example, I was a producer for a match a few weeks ago. Two other talents were coming up with some ideas with me. One of the girls who used those ideas texted me later that night saying how she was so sorry [for taking the idea], and I was like, ‘What are you talking about? We’re all on the same team.’ Wherever the ideas come from, I don’t care. As long as we all just have a great performance, it’s all good. Wherever they come from, we’re all on the same team. I’m not mad. I’m not wired like that. If you had a great match, that’s it.