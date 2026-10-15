TJ Wilson believes his first NXT TakeOver singles match with PAC helped him keep his WWE job. The former Tyson Kidd shared that recollection in WWE’s tribute to Benjamin Satterley, known to WWE fans as Neville.

Wilson recalled roster cuts occurring a few weeks later. He believes a weaker match could have put him among those released, crediting PAC with the performance’s quality.

“I believe that that match really saved my job at that time.”

Wilson described his own assessment of that period, rather than a release decision WWE had communicated to him. He said he holds the match in especially high regard because of PAC’s contribution.

He also credited PAC with making opponents’ offense look convincing and helping them through an off day. The tribute joins the remembrances shared since his death, including Natalie Satterley’s message about her husband.

Source: WWE Superstars remember Benjamin Satterley. Wilson begins around 21:46; the TakeOver recollection begins around 22:58.