WWE producer and former multi-time tag champion Tyson Kidd recently appeared on the Dropkick podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the second run of Ronda Rousey, and how he feels the women’s division has only grown stronger in that time. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks it is cool to see Ronda Rousey get another run in WWE:

It’s cool. It’s cool to see part 2 of Ronda’s WWE career. We saw that first run from WrestleMania 34 to WrestleMania 35 and it was awesome. She had a hell of a run. Now in the three years she’s been gone, the game has changed quite a bit. She definitely lit a spark and definitely helped elevate the women’s division in her first run.

How the women’s division has only become more successful in that time:

I don’t know the inner workings as much as people maybe think I do, I don’t know if the women would have main evented for the first time without [Rousey]. But I do know, for example last year, Bianca and Sasha main-evented in a singles match. [Rousey] really helped elevate things, [but] our women have taken that ball and scored 300 touchdowns with it. They’ve been running for miles with that ball.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)