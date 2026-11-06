The United States Embassy in Riyadh has issued a statement regarding WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

With the Premium Live Event scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. Embassy took to social media on Friday to celebrate WWE’s return to the country, highlighting the event as an example of American sports diplomacy.

The statement reads as follows:

“American sports diplomacy comes to Riyadh! We are thrilled to share the excitement as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia this weekend! Crown Jewel is entirely created, owned, and produced by WWE, a wholly American professional wrestling promotion headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. American sports entertainment exports create shared unforgettable experiences, strengthening the bonds between the American and Saudi people.”

The statement comes amid heightened security concerns in the region that have raised questions about WWE’s plans to move forward with the event as scheduled.

The U.S. Embassy previously ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel from Saudi Arabia, while additional travel and security developments have affected the region in recent weeks.

Despite those concerns, WWE and TKO officials have maintained that Crown Jewel would proceed as planned. TKO CEO Ari Emanuel previously indicated that the event remained on schedule, while TKO COO Mark Shapiro emphasized during a company town hall that the safety of WWE talent and personnel remained a top priority.

There have also been adjustments to the production arrangements for Saturday’s show.

As previously reported, WWE is expected to handle a significant portion of the Crown Jewel broadcast remotely from its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Production and satellite trucks will be stationed at WWE HQ, with a reduced number of personnel traveling to Saudi Arabia.

A sizeable on-site production crew will still be responsible for cameras, audio and other equipment, with the necessary feeds transmitted back to Stamford for remote production.

The event also underwent a venue change in late October, moving from Riyadh Season Stadium at King Abdullah Financial District to ANB Arena, also known as The Venue, in Riyadh.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

American sports diplomacy comes to Riyadh! We are thrilled to share the excitement as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia this weekend! Crown Jewel is entirely created, owned, and produced by @WWE, a wholly American professional wrestling promotion headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. American sports entertainment exports create shared unforgettable experiences, strengthening the bonds between the American and Saudi people. الدبلوماسية الرياضية الأمريكية تصل إلى الرياض!

يسعدنا أن نشارككم أجواء الحماس مع عودة فعالية “كراون جول” (Crown Jewel) التابعة لـWWE إلى المملكة العربية السعودية في عطلة نهاية هذا الأسبوع! وتُعد “كراون جول” فعالية تبتكرها وتمتلكها وتنتجها شركة @WWE بالكامل، وهي شركة أمريكية متخصصة في المصارعة الاحترافية، ويقع مقرها الرئيسي في مدينة ستامفورد بولاية كونيتيكت. وتسهم عروض الترفيه الرياضي الأمريكية المقدّمة خارج الولايات المتحدة في خلق تجارب مشتركة لا تُنسى، وتعزيز الروابط بين الشعبين الأمريكي والسعودي. — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) November 6, 2026

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