Another new security alert has been issued by the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh as WWE prepares to hold its Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event in Saudi Arabia next month.

The U.S. Embassy released an updated security notice dated October 25, confirming that the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and their families to depart Saudi Arabia effective October 23 due to ongoing safety concerns.

The alert cited continued hostilities involving Iranian-backed Houthi forces, including attacks targeting civilian airports and critical infrastructure throughout the country.

“Effective October 23, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks,” the Embassy stated.

The notice also warned that the ongoing hostilities could escalate rapidly, potentially creating additional dangers for those traveling throughout the region.

According to the Embassy, U.S. government employees stationed in Saudi Arabia now require special authorization from the Chief of Mission before using any airport in the country following recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle attacks.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the host city for WWE Crown Jewel, announced a partial reopening on October 25, with domestic flights and select international flights operated by national carriers resuming service.

Some flights normally operating out of Riyadh have also been temporarily relocated to Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim.

Meanwhile, airports in Jeddah and Dammam remain operational, although both continue experiencing delays and cancellations.

The Embassy urged American citizens to exercise extreme caution when considering air travel in Saudi Arabia.

“U.S. citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations, and travel disruptions,” the warning stated.

“Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh. The company has continued promoting the event despite the ongoing regional security concerns.

The latest warning comes less than two weeks before the scheduled show, with the status of international travel into Saudi Arabia remaining a legitimate concern.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.