The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has issued a new security alert ahead of WWE’s return to the country next month.

On October 7, the U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia published an alert advising American citizens to exercise heightened vigilance due to ongoing security concerns and public threats from Houthi forces targeting airports and airspace throughout the country.

The advisory warns of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions. American citizens have also been advised to avoid traveling near the Saudi Arabia-Yemen border, stay away from large gatherings and demonstrations, and maintain a low profile.

The alert comes as WWE prepares to hold its Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event on Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh.

A report surfaced in late September indicating that there was already “large concern” within WWE regarding the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia.

The complete security alert issued by the U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia on October 7 reads as follows:

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia – October 7, 2026

By U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia Due to the ongoing security situation in Saudi Arabia and Houthi public threats against airports and airspace across Saudi Arabia, the U.S. Mission reminds all U.S. citizens to exercise heightened vigilance. The Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including against civilian airports, and the military conflict has the potential to escalate. U.S. citizens should be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia are not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks and need special authorization to travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif. U.S. citizens are advised to not travel near the Yemen border. Follow the guidance of national alerts released by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense. Operational Status: * Regular and emergency consular services are available for U.S. citizens. Actions to Take: * Review the State Department’s Travel Advisory for Saudi Arabia .

* Review the State Department’s Travel Advisory for Yemen .

* Enroll in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) . STEP enrollment gives you the latest security updates and makes it easier for the U.S. embassy or consulate to contact you in an emergency.

* If an aerial attack occurs, stay away from glass doors, windows, and any fallen debris, and monitor your phone and news outlets for official guidance.

* Keep your cell phone charged and pre-programmed with emergency numbers, including those below for the embassy and consulates.

* Be aware of your surroundings.

* Avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings.

* Avoid all areas where there is a heavy police presence.

* Monitor local media.

* Follow the instructions of local authorities.

* Contact your airline directly for flight change details if your flight is affected.

* Exercise caution and stay alert at locations publicly associated with the United States.

* Keep a low profile.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.