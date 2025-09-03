The United States government is pushing to keep the alleged stalker of WWE star Liv Morgan behind bars until trial.

On 9/2, federal prosecutors filed a motion opposing the release of Canadian citizen Shawn Chan, who is charged with one count of interstate domestic violence after allegedly traveling from Ontario to Morgan’s Florida home in May and leaving a note on her property.

The filing argued that Chan is “a danger to the community, a serious risk of flight, and there are no conditions of release” that could ensure he appears in court or protect Morgan. Prosecutors also dismissed Chan’s defense team offering a Salvation Army bed as inadequate, citing his lack of ties to the U.S., possible mental health concerns, and the risk he could attempt to visit Morgan again.

Chan previously filed a motion on 8/20 asking for release ahead of his November trial. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted and remains incarcerated in Hernando County, FL, pending the court’s decision.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)