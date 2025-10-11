The U.S. National Anthem received a chilly response from fans in attendance at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event.

During the event’s Kickoff show, WWE presented a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the main card — a standard feature of major WWE international events. However, as heard in fan-shot footage circulating on social media, the live crowd at Perth Stadium greeted the anthem with audible boos and jeers throughout the performance.

This marks the second time this year that the U.S. anthem has been met with negative crowd reactions at an international WWE event. Back in March, fans at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto also booed during the anthem’s presentation.

Following that show, reports surfaced noting that WWE officials had anticipated the reaction in Toronto and had deliberately chosen to proceed with the performance to emphasize the company’s global stage presentation.

While there’s no word yet on whether WWE expected a similar reaction in Perth, the crowd’s vocal response underscores the passionate — and sometimes unpredictable — atmosphere of WWE’s international stops.

I’ve never heard an anthem so resoundingly booed 🤣 #CrownJewel pic.twitter.com/oUXPNb7gZ5 — Neil Sherwin (@neilsherwin) October 11, 2025