Logan Paul is facing some legal action.

The New York Times is reporting that the United States Olympic Committee is suing the WWE United States Champion over his PRIME Energy drink.

According to the article, the lawsuit will be brought before the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado for allegedly using trademarked terms including “Olympic” and “Team USA” to promote one of the specialty installments of the popular drink.

The article states that Coca-Cola has paid for those rights, meaning PRIME Energy is infringing on those terms.

We will keep you posted.