Donald Trump has reportedly invested in TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of both WWE and UFC.

According to a review of Trump’s May 12 financial disclosure filing by HuffPost, the current U.S. President acquired between $15,000 and $50,000 worth of TKO stock.

The filing surfaced as preparations continue for the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event scheduled for June 14 on the White House South Lawn.

The special UFC card is notable for several reasons, including the fact that it is set to take place on Trump’s birthday.

Construction for the event reportedly began earlier this week, with the show already being promoted as a historic spectacle tied to the administration.

WWE talent are also expected to be part of the festivities.

Charlotte Flair, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, The Usos, The Miz, and Tiffany Stratton have all been advertised for appearances connected to the White House event.

There has been no official response from the White House regarding the TKO stock purchase.

White House officials have previously maintained that Trump does not personally make decisions regarding stock trades, claiming those choices are handled by financial advisers.

The story has also drawn additional attention because of WWE’s ties to the administration.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque currently serves on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, while former WWE executive Linda McMahon is part of the Trump administration as the U.S. Secretary of Education.