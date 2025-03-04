Fans of WWE NXT tuning in for tonight’s live episode may need to adjust their plans, as The CW Network has announced a schedule change in two major markets.

Due to coverage of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, the network will preempt the regularly scheduled airing of NXT in New York City and Chicago.

Viewers in these regions will not miss out entirely, however. The episode will instead be broadcast on a delayed schedule, airing tomorrow from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM Eastern Time.

For fans outside of these markets, WWE NXT will air as usual in its regular time slot. Those affected by the preemption may also have alternative viewing options via digital platforms or streaming services that carry the show.

Additionally, you can always join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

