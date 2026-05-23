Taking to Truth Social this week, U.S. President Donald Trump posted a photo of Hulk Hogan along with the message, “We all miss the Huckster!”

The post quickly caught the attention of wrestling fans due to the wording.

While Hogan was famously known as “The Hulkster” throughout his legendary wrestling career, “The Huckster” was actually a parody character created by WWE during the height of the Monday Night War era while Hogan was competing in WCW.

Back in the mid-1990s, WWE aired a series of comedic skits mocking WCW personalities and executives. The segments featured The Huckster, a spoof of Hogan, alongside The Nacho Man, a parody of Randy Savage, as well as Billionaire Ted, WWE’s over-the-top caricature of Ted Turner.

A little wrestling history confusion there.

Hogan passed away on July 24, 2024, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the wrestling and entertainment worlds nearly two years later.