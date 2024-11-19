Linda McMahon is expected to be named to a key position in Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

CNN.com is reporting that former WWE executive Linda McMahon is “expected to be named” Secretary of the Department of Education.

The current United States Secretary of Education is Miguel Cardona, who has held the position as part of U.S. President Joe Biden’s Cabinet since March 2, 2021.

The wife of former longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term as U.S. President. She was appointed in 2017 and resigned in 2019 to become the chair of pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action.

Currently, she is the board chair of the America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump think tank founded back in 2021 by McMahon, Larry Kudlow and other advisers from the initial Trump administration.

Apparently the decision for Linda to be named Secretary of the Department of Education reportedly took shape after it became clear that McMahon would be passed over for the Commerce secretary position.