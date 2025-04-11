At the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego this week, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon referred to artificial intelligence (AI) as “A-1” (the steak sauce) multiple times during a discussion on modern classroom tools.

McMahon, who was appointed by Donald Trump, was speaking about the role of AI in education but consistently used the incorrect term.

Linda said, “I mean, how can we educate at the speed of light if we don’t have the best technology around, you know, to do that? I heard — I think it was a letter or a report that I heard this morning, I wish I could remember the source — but there’s a school system that’s gonna start making sure that first graders — or even pre-K — have A1 teaching every year starting that far down in the grades.”

She continued, “And That’s a wonderful thing. Kids are sponges. They just absorb everything. Wasn’t all that long ago that it was, ‘We’re gonna have internet in our schools. Woo!’ Now, OK, let’s see A1 and how can that be helpful? How can it be helpful in one-on-one instruction? How can it be helpful in absorbing more information for those fast learners? It can be more one-on-one directed. Those are the kinds of things and innovations that I wanna see continue to develop.”

Trump’s Secretary of Education appears to not know what AI is, referring to it as “A-one” pic.twitter.com/Cq762Rd2GJ — People For the American Way (@peoplefor) April 10, 2025

During a recent interview with Metro UK, CM Punk discussed his career, how he thinks he’d be dead or in jail without wrestling, his acting goals, and other topics.

Punk will battle Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, NV.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On where he would be without wrestling: “I’d be dead or in jail right now, 100%, and I’ve narrowly avoided jail multiple times. I really don’t know, it’s hard for me to say, ‘I was interested in this,’ and ‘I was interested in that,’ ‘Maybe I would have done this.’”

On fame and wanting to be a wrestler: “You ask kids nowadays, what do you want to be when you grow up? And unfortunately, I think a lot of people say “I want to be famous”. That sucks. Fame sucks. Fame is a side effect of being successful at what I do. I wanted to be a wrestler. I never said I wanted to be a millionaire. I never said I wanted to be a WWE superstar. I wanted to be a wrestler. I got a pair of boots and I started wrestling.”

On his upcoming acting projects: “The Netflix thing is interesting, because I think they want to specifically find projects not only for me, but other superstars that they feel can cross over. I would love to do stuff with [John] Cena. I would love to do stuff with anybody, really. I’m in it to learn. And in that respect, I’m an artist. I want to do stuff that’s fulfilling.”

On not having any plans to retire anytime soon: “No, because you never know what’s going to happen. If you would ask me when I was 26 if I would be wrestling when I was 46, I would have been like, ‘No way.’ The business has changed so much, the miles that we put on our bodies for years and years and years, and now we’re here, and we’re wrestling maybe once a month, we’re doing one show a week.”

Ric Flair believes Cody Rhodes should defeat John Cena to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, The Nature Boy explained why he thinks the American Nightmare should retain. He said,

“Cody should retain because he’s on a roll. To be honest with you, I don’t think John wants to retire with the title. John’s a company guy. He wants what’s best for business. And I’ll tell you, I was sitting on the edge of my seat, literally watching the stuff with [Jey] Uso and John at the Royal Rumble because I thought, ‘Damn it, they’re going to do it, John’s going to win the Royal Rumble’ and then da, da, da, and then it becomes automatic.”

He added, “But I love it, I’m happy for everybody. It’s going to be a great show.”

On April 9, WWE filed to trademark the term “SnackDown.” This follows the company announcing a partnership with Drumstick to be a sponsor for WrestleMania 41, with the tagline being “Get ready for the ultimate Snackdown!”

You can check out the official trademark description below:

