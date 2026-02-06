A sitting U.S. senator waded into the wrestling conversation this week, and he didn’t shy away from name-dropping one of the industry’s most crossover famous fans.

Arizona Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego took to X on Friday to directly challenge AEW CEO Tony Khan over who he thinks should be part of the company’s future plans, latching onto one of pro wrestling’s biggest mainstream celebrity boosters.

Gallego made it clear he wants All Elite Wrestling to court global superstar Bad Bunny, a noted wrestling fan who has repeatedly blended music and sports entertainment, most recently with three in-ring matches since 2021 under the WWE umbrella.

“Tony Khan it’s time for AEW to solidify a huge fan base,” Gallego wrote. “[Bad Bunny] love wrestling, need him to make some appearances. Just no stretcher match please.”

The senator’s timing overlaps with heightened attention around AEW this week tied to fan chants about ICE heard during AEW Dynamite broadcasts, a flashpoint in an ongoing national debate over immigration enforcement and law enforcement use of force.

Gallego’s post also came days before Bad Bunny is set to headline the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, an event that thrusts the music icon back into mainstream sports headlines.

Bad Bunny and AEW wrestler Brody King have both been vocal critics of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an agency facing intense scrutiny after the recent killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. These controversial incidents have sparked national protests and political fallout.

For context, Bad Bunny was recently seen in the crowd at Arena Mexico during a CMLL show in December 2025, notable because AEW and CMLL have co-promoted events in the past, and the appearance underscored his ongoing connection to wrestling culture.