New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the July 25th Wrestle Grand Slam event from the Tokyo Dome will continue as scheduled despite Japan moving into another state of emergency from COVID-19. However, it is noted that tickets for that event will stop selling by end of day today. Full details can be found below.

On July 25, ‘Godzilla vs Kong presents: Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome’ will proceed as planned, with NJPW continuing its commitment to safe events as held across Japan with fans for the past year.

However, in light of the recent announcement of another state of emergency across Tokyo and the subsequent restrictions this enforces on live events, we regret to announce that ticket sales for Wrestle Grand Slam will end at midnight JST on July 11.

We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this causes. We look forward to welcoming fans on July 25, with fan safety given the utmost priority.