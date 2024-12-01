UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad was shown sitting in the front row at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. You can check out a photo below:

REMEMBER THE NAME!!! BELAL IN THE HOUSE!!!#SurvivorSeries | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/vjOimduoOB — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) December 1, 2024

As fans were entering the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, WWE surprised a few of them with some upgraded seats. You can check out a video of the moment below:

Surprising the WWE Universe with upgraded seats at #SurvivorSeries thanks to @TrueClassic! pic.twitter.com/V9Zg31NMfO — WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2024

The announced attendance at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada for WWE Survivor Series was 17,828. This marked the 63rd sellout of 2024 for WWE. It also marked the largest gate and attendance for a WWE event in Canada.

And finally, the official theme song for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 was Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.