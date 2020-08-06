UFC Employee Leaving the Company for WWE Job

James Kimball is reportedly leaving UFC for WWE, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN.
Kimball has been working as the head of operations for the UFC Performance Institute, which has locations in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Shanghai, China. He will now take a senior business operations role with WWE, working out of WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut.
Dr. Duncan French is taking over Kimball’s former job at the UFC Performance Institute, according to MMAJunkie.
As noted earlier today at this link, WWE has named Nick Khan as their new President & Chief Financial Officer. He will report directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.
Stay tuned for more WWE Corporate updates.
