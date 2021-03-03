AEW has shared a short interview with current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, where The Silencer makes his pick for tonight’s highly-anticipated showdown between Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Miocic begins by plugging his upcoming appearance in the TrueTV original series Tacoma FD before choosing the Diesel as his winner for tonight’s matchup.

I heard Shaq’s going to do a little wrestling. Listen…being heavyweight champ, and also being in Tacoma FD season three on TruTV…pretty excited about that…I know something about being multifaceted. Listen…us big guys got to stick together…I’m picking Shaq. Heavyweights unite.

Miocic isn’t the first MMA star whose been publicized by AEW. Former champions Henry Cejudo, Vitor Belfort and Rashad Evans all appeared during Mike Tyson’s big segment with the Inner Circle and Chris Jericho last May.