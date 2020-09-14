UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic recently spoke with Chris Van Vilet to discuss all things MMA, including how he feels about a potential showdown against former WWE champion, Brock Lesnar.

Miocic says, “Yeah, I’ll fight anyone. There’s no question. I don’t care. I would take that fight in a heartbeat. It would be an early night for me.”

Miocic recently defeated Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision to retain his heavyweight title at UFC 252, ending a trilogy of fights against D.C. that dates back to 2018. Lesnar has not competed for UFC since 2016, where he went to a no-contest with Mark Hunt after he tested positive for clomiphene.

Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)