Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall can’t get UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones inside the Octagon to unify the titles.

So he’s down to do the next best thing.

Get him inside the squared circle in WWE.

During an interview with MMA media personality The Schmo this week, Aspinall spoke about a potential WWE and UFC showdown that would see himself and Cody Rhodes take on Jon Jones and the new heel John Cena.

“No, that’s for when I’ve retired, that’s my retirement plan,” Aspinall said of a potential jump from UFC to WWE. “Cody Rhodes is my guy. Me and Cody, we’ll have a match one day.”

Aspinall continued, “I think we might team up, me and Cody Rhodes because we’re both babyfaces, aren’t we? Maybe we could fight Jon Jones and whoever the heel is over there. Who’s the main heel, John Cena just turned heel. Cody Rhodes and Tom Aspinall tag team versus Jon Jones and John Cena, baby faces versus heels. Big matchup.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)