Chael Sonnen is stepping into another high-profile role, this time as a commentator for the newly launched Real American Freestyle wrestling promotion.

The promotion, co-founded by wrestling legends Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff alongside renowned wrestling coach Israel Martinez, announced that the former UFC title contender and current MMA analyst will serve as a live commentator and analyst for their events.

Real American Freestyle will focus on the roots of competitive freestyle wrestling, with its debut show scheduled for August 30th in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sonnen shares a history with Hogan, having accompanied Colby Covington to the Octagon alongside the WWE Hall of Famer for Covington’s December 2014 UFC bout against Joaquin Buckley.

Before gaining fame in the world of mixed martial arts, Sonnen had a decorated amateur wrestling career. A standout at the University of Oregon, he was an All-American, a two-time PAC-10 runner-up, and captured a silver medal at the 2000 Greco-Roman World University Championships. He also won the Dave Schultz Memorial International Greco-Roman tournament twice.

Sonnen retired from MMA competition in 2019 following stints in the UFC, WEC, and Bellator. He’s since stayed active in combat sports, launching the Submission Underground grappling promotion in 2016, building a large YouTube following, and working as an analyst for ESPN’s UFC coverage.