A UFC legend got involved in the action during the ongoing WWE Holiday Live Tour.

At the WWE live event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Ultimate Fighter season one winner and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Forrest Griffin got involved.

The scene saw the UFC Hall of Fame legend tagged in by AJ Styles in an impromptu segment during his match after Griffin was repeatedly taunted by Grayson Waller.

“The Phenomenal One” got on the microphone and tagged in Griffin, who hopped the barricade and chased Pretty Deadly and Waller up the entrance ramp.

Griffin then gave a high-five to Styles and Karl Anderson as he made his way back to his seat in the crowd.

Check out footage of this below.