Oba Femi is coming on strong on the WWE main roster.

And the world is watching.

UFC legend Israel Adesanya offered high praise for “The Ruler.”

During a new Full Send MMA interview to promote his fight against Joe Pyfer this weekend on March 28, “The Last Stylebender” spoke about Femi, as well as his all-time favorite theme songs in WWE.

“Top five, top five. Rey Mysterio is definitely one of them,” he said. “Boom, cool finishing move, 619. I’m gonna say The Rock, definitely. Then when you hear the, if you smelllll, Stone Cold. When you hear the glass shatter, you know what the f**k’s happening. I was at WrestleMania last year. It was a secret or surprise, but I kind of had a feeling he was going to pull up. But when I heard the glass shatter, I lost my f**king mind, and even Oscar was in the crowd with two beers in his hand like, ‘hell yeah!'”

Izzy continued, “Who else? Let me think. You know what? Stacey Kiebler was nice. She was nice. (Do you remember The Godfather?) Oh, he’s the one with all the chicks. The Ho Train. Yeah, I remember him. Yeah, because we were watching wrestling with our family. So at certain times as a kid, you just kind of have to like, ‘oh, what’s he doing; But one more, I’d say…. Yeah, you got to add that in there. No D.I. She’s legit.”

From there, the new age swag from Oba Femi became the topic of conversation, with Adesanya calling him “the guy” and credited him for “carrying the WWE right now.”

“One more, I’d say right now, Oba Femi,” he said. “I really like the way he just moves. I like the way he’s carrying the WWE right now. He’s the guy. He’s just like, he’s got that swagger. So shout out to Oba Femi. It’s not Oba, it’s Oba Femi. That’s the guy right now.”

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar is scheduled to take place at WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.