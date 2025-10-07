Raja Jackson, son of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, is facing criminal charges stemming from a violent incident at a KnokX Pro independent wrestling event back in August (Watch Video Here).

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Jackson will be charged with one count of felony battery causing serious bodily injury and one count of misdemeanor battery following an alleged attack at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Sun Valley on August 23.

Prosecutors claim Jackson assaulted wrestler Stuart Smith, a.k.a. Syko Stu, during the event, slamming him before landing more than 20 punches to his head and face. Smith reportedly lost several teeth and sustained a deep lip laceration from the attack. He would go on to spend about a week in the hospital in rough shape.

Authorities also confirmed that a sentencing enhancement will be sought, as Smith’s injuries qualify as “great bodily injury” under California law. A formal criminal complaint is expected to be filed Tuesday.

KnokX Pro Wrestling had its WWE ID affiliation terminated after the Raja Jackson and Syko Stu incident. They issued a statement soon after the incident, calling Jackson’s actions “an irresponsible act of violence.” The full statement reads:

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and father of Raja Jackson, released this statement soon after the initial incident took place:

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback” in the ring, I thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

A representative for Syko Stu released this statement about a week after the incident, informing the public that Stu had been released from the hospital: